News by Rafael Pena College Applications Surge By 6% For Fall 2024 Admissions Data from the Common Application reveals a 6% increase in applicants for fall 2024 admissions compared to the previous year.









In a notable uptick in college application numbers, data from the Common Application reveals a 6% increase in applicants for fall 2024 admissions compared to the previous year, according to Forbes. The surge in applications suggests a continued interest in higher education despite ongoing challenges in the admissions landscape.

The demographic trends among applicants are particularly interesting, especially following the U.S. Supreme Court decision banning race-conscious admissions. Underrepresented minority (URM) applicants, including Black, Latinx, and Indigenous students, showed a notable increase of 10%, outpacing non-URM applicants by five times.

Furthermore, applicants from families residing in below-median-income ZIP codes saw a 10% growth compared to their counterparts from above-median-income areas, indicating broadening access to higher education among economically disadvantaged communities.

As of March 1, 2024, a total of 1,313,763 distinct first-year applicants had submitted applications to 834 institutions through the Common App, marking a significant rise from the prior year. This increase reflects a growing trend in college applications, with the total number of applications reaching 7,541,148, up 7% from the previous admissions cycle.

International applicants also contributed significantly to the overall increase, with a notable 13% surge compared to domestic applicants. This rise was particularly pronounced among Ghana, Afghanistan, Mongolia, and Uzbekistan students.

Students applying to HBCUs can now use the Common Black College App.

First, students must create a student account and fill out the application, providing demographic, academic, and relevant information. Then, they can select their top four HBCU choices.

For 24 participating institutions, the CBCA can upload official transcripts and test scores, while others require direct submission. Essays and recommendation letters must be sent directly to member institutions, not through the CBCA.

After completing the application, students receive a confirmation letter indicating that it has been shared with all 52 member institutions. They are advised to contact the admissions offices of their top choices to check the application status and provide additional information if needed.

While the surge in college applications is a positive indicator for the higher education sector, challenges such as the revamped FAFSA rollout and community college enrollment losses during the pandemic may still impact admissions outcomes. Nevertheless, the increase in applicants signals a continued interest in pursuing higher education opportunities amid evolving admissions landscapes and uncertainties.