(Photo: David Madison/Getty Images) BE The Game by Edwian Stokes The Pro Dilemma: Why College Football’s Double-Dipping Threatens Black Wealth And Amateur Integrity LSU and Lane Kiffin reveal a flawed economic pipeline as the Power Four conferences prohibit former NFL players from joining college rosters.







College athletics is a multibillion-dollar industry built on the talent of young Black men, offering economic opportunity and education in exchange for athletic performance. When former NFL players return to college rosters, the line between collegiate development and professional business disappears. Allowing professional athletes to compete at the college level undermines amateur sports and limits opportunities for new talent.

The LSU Case Study: Opportunism Meets Bureaucracy

In Baton Rouge, LSU head coach Lane Kiffin seized the opportunity to expand his roster since a Louisiana state judge had granted a temporary restraining order permitting some athletes to use a fifth year of eligibility. He rushed to recruit tight end Dae’Quan Wright and defensive tackle Zxavian Harris, both of whom had already entered into contracts with the NFL and had taken part in professional training camps that summer.

Kiffin defended his approach by citing the judicial system, saying, “More than 100 athletes from a variety of sports have been cleared and told that they could play—that’s a court order.” Furthermore, during the press conference, he said that if LSU did not act on these free agents cleared by the court, rival universities would readily take them.

Power Four Conferences Draw a Line

A negative reaction was felt immediately in college sports after the decision to allow former NFL players to join college teams. In August 2026, the Big Ten, SEC, Big 12, and ACC enacted emergency measures that banned athletes who had signed professional contracts or appeared on professional rosters from participating in college competition. The SEC gave Commissioner Greg Sankey extensive powers to enforce these rules, including the power to suspend coaches and to impose penalties on noncompliant schools.

John Currie, who is the athletic director at Wake Forest, highlighted the fundamental issue that college administrators are facing in a statement obtained by AP News—stating that it is precisely what takes place when universities take roster spots and financial opportunities away from current college students and high school graduates by signing players from NFL camps.

California Golden Bears General Manager and former NFL head coach Ron Rivera reinforced the need for clear boundaries in an interview with AP Sports, stating, “I think when somebody makes a decision, goes in a certain direction, I think they’ve made their decision. I’m disappointed that people are looking for ways to cheat the system.”

Even Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry weighed in on the ongoing eligibility debate, according to Yahoo Sports, offering a pragmatic defense of players: “Don’t hate the player; hate the game.”

Following meetings with the Presidents, Chancellors, and Athletics Directors of the Southeastern Conference, the SEC will enforce the following policy: pic.twitter.com/LohWnb7G1J — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) August 25, 2026

The rigorous measures introduced at the collegiate level stem from broader instability within the judiciary surrounding NCAA administration. In June 2026, the NCAA passed a rule that granted eligible status for five seasons of play but excluded the class of high school graduates in 2022. This action prompted more than 60 lawsuits from athletes seeking an extra year of competition and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights.

Louisiana and Texas state courts granted injunctions in support of the athletes, while the appellate courts in Tennessee, Ohio, and Colorado denied similar orders. As reported by Fox Sports and EssentiallySports, the important preliminary injunction hearing in Baton Rouge on Sept. 3, in the 9th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish, before Judge William Jorden will have to decide if conference bans can stand up to legal challenges before the roster deadlines, just over 48 hours before the LSU Tigers kick off the season at home against Clemson on Sept. 5.

Economic Implications for Black Wealth Building

The issue in this case extends beyond the NCAA’s procedures. It amounts to a serious threat to Black generational wealth because, in the past, college football has provided young Black men with university degrees, professional networks, and early-stage capital through NIL agreements.

Allowing universities to bring former professional athletes back into their college sports programs takes away limited financial resources, NIL funds, and available roster spots from student-athletes between 18 and 22 years of age. The return of experienced professionals creates fewer opportunities for Black youth who depend on these paths to enter business, corporate, or professional sports careers. Maintaining a clear distinction between professional and collegiate football is essential if the college sports system is to continue supporting future Black enterprise.

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