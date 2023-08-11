College Students Discuss How NCCU Programs Support Black Male Student Success

North Carolina Central University is known to support Black male students through its on-campus programs.

The university offers programs like the Marathon Teaching Institute to support Black male students. MTI is committed to “increasing the number of African-American male teachers, counselors, and Pk-16 administrators. We will decrease the critical shortage of educators of color, particularly African American male teachers, in North Carolina schools.”

According to ABC 11, males only account for 30% of the student population at NCCU, while females comprise 70%.

“The mission of the MTI is to recruit, retain and prepare male students of color for excellence in the field of education. Through unique academic support, service to K-12 schools, professional development opportunities and mentorship, MTI will develop leaders who promote social justice and dedicate themselves to changing to landscape in Pk-16 education,” the program’s mission states.

“The NCCU Marathon Teaching Institute responds to diversity needs in education, while also preparing students for academic and career success,” Audrey W. Beard, Ed.D., NCCU School of Education dean, said during the program’s induction in 2021.

ABC 11 spoke with first-generation college student Gareon Green, who shared his perspective on why he thinks males choose not to go to college after high school.

“Most of them say school isn’t for them,” Green said, referring to some of his high school buddies. “The work they say is not for them.” Green, who wants to major in criminal justice and be a lawyer, said, “Doing the work isn’t hard. It’s the things you put before your work, that’s not more important than your work.”

Marquis Smith, president of MTI, shared how the students are nurtured by campus leaders who host informational meetings, expose them to local school districts, and provide networking opportunities.

“It’s a pathway designed for minority males to advance their way into the classroom,” said Smith, who desires to be a history professor. “A lot of teachers are women. So I feel like males in the classroom hold weight. Being a Black male is almost a rare sight,” Smith said.

Smith and Green have committed to contributing to the increase in male graduates. Students can join MTI members on Aug. 31 at 10:40 a.m. for an interest meeting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCCU Marathon Teaching Institute (@nccumti)