Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman College Students Of Color Feel Effects Of DEI Cutbacks On Campuses As schools shut down DEI programs and offices to comply with federal anti-DEI demands, students of colors are being pushed to the sidelines







College students of color have begun to notice the effects of DEI cutbacks as previous campus support initiatives fade away.

Many programs once built to promote inclusivity and community for diverse students at predominantly white institutions (PWIs) have faced pauses or immediate shutdowns. President Donald Trump released a memo in February ordering all federally backed institutions to remove race from all decisions regarding financial aid, student life, faculty, and admissions.

In light of the order, many colleges and universities nationwide have already axed their DEI programs, some leaving students of color with little to no alternatives for support.

Diverse students have already felt the shift on campus as their potential isolation becomes more imminent.

“It feels like we’re going back. I don’t know how else to describe it,” one impacted student, Iris Rosario, told the Associated Press. “It’s like our voices aren’t being heard.”

Rosario has already seen her campus at the University of Michigan begin the shutdown of its DEI office. As Michigan also plans to cancel its campus-wide inclusion plans, students like Rosario are concerned about their experience at the school without these measures.

“It would be hard to find my community if I didn’t have access to these resources,” she said.

The elimination of DEI extends beyond campus activities. At Michigan, the DEI shutdowns will even rid the LEAD scholars program, which offers scholarships to Black, Latino, and Native American students.

While the school assured its diverse students that their financial aid would not be affected despite the program’s cancellation, it still leaves students wondering what comes next for the next class.

“They’ve taken away our sense of community,” Rosario said. “It just makes it that much harder for people of color to feel comfortable pursuing higher education.”

Most schools receive federal support through student aid, grants, as well as research funding and government contracts. Some, such as Johns Hopkins University, accrue 40% of their revenue from federal funds, as reported by the Associated Press.

Many schools have bowed down to government pressures to eliminate DEI offices and support. Others have stood up to Trump. Harvard University formally stated that it will not change its policies for hiring and admissions to fit Trump’s anti-DEI agenda.

In response, the Trump administration paused the $2 billion Harvard receives in grants and contracts. The federal government has already paused billions in funding for other schools, such as Northwestern and Cornell, over their own alleged civil rights violations that infringe on current DEI sentiments.

RELATED. CONTENT: Update: Alleged FSU Shooter Had Ties To Law Enforcement