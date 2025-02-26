News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Airline Passenger Arrested After Being Caught With Cocaine Stitched Under Toupee The suspect was caught with 220 grams of cocaine as he was trying to travel on a flight to Amsterdam







A man was arrested at a Colombian airport after he tried to smuggle bags of cocaine under his toupee.

The Metropolitan Police of Cartagena said that a 40-year-old man was caught with 220 grams of cocaine while trying to go through airport security after a scanner showed the drugs in the toupee. The incident occurred as the man was trying to travel on a flight to Amsterdam.

Colombia police officials said that under the hairpiece were 19 cocaine capsules, which would amount to 400 doses of cocaine that would have a value of 10,000 euros (10,485.05 USD) in international markets.

Police authorities released a video clip of the capture and retrieval of the drugs found on the suspect. In the short clip, a police officer is seen taking scissors through the man’s hair and then cutting through the hairpiece to reveal the drugs he had hidden in the toupee.

“We are giving forceful blows against these criminal structures that not only dispute the local drug trafficking but also generate different violent acts and other types of crimes that alter tranquility and coexistence. We continue to insist on the importance of the community being our main ally. We provide timely information, which helps us identify and locate criminals,” Brigadier Gen. Gelver Yecid Peña Araque, commander of the Metropolitan Police of Cartagena, said.

Araque also stated that, so far this year, more than 450 people have been captured for drug trafficking. In contrast, more than 115 kilos of hallucinogens have been seized, including marijuana, coca base, and cocaine.

The suspect was charged with the crime of trafficking, manufacture, and possession of narcotic substances by the Attorney General’s Office.

CBS News reported that the suspect had two prior drug trafficking convictions.

“Organized crime groups are exploiting young people, falsely suggesting they can easily bypass our security measures,” said Cartagena Police Commander Gen. Gelver Yesid Peña. “However, this case demonstrates that is not true.”

