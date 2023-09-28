Deion Sanders Brings The A-List To Boulder: LeBron James, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne Expected To Attend Colorado-USC Football Matchup

The excitement that Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has brought to the University of Colorado Boulder has led to sold-out crowds at the school’s football games, as the team currently has a 3-1 record. Compare this to last season when the Buffaloes only won one game.

Word has gotten out that the next game, against the University of Southern California in Boulder, Colorado, will have some very big names attending the game.

According to Buffs Beat, the stars will be aligned at Folsom Field, home of the Buffaloes, on Saturday, Sept. 30. The fifth-ranked Trojans will be coming to town with last season’s Heisman Award winner, USC’s quarterback Caleb Williams. Expected to witness Williams’ matchup against the opposing quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, are LeBron James, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and Matthew McConaughey.

The Buffaloes are coming off their first loss of the season as Oregon smacked them around to 42-6. Meanwhile, the undefeated USC just defeated Arizona State 42-28.

The excitement that Sanders has brought with his energy and the players he selected for the team has been a television ratings bonanza. According to Sports Media Watch, out of the most-watched college football games this season, every game the Buffaloes have played has ranked among the top 10.

The celebrities have drawn interest in the team not only because the games have been exciting but also because Coach Prime, an NFL Hall of Famer, former reality TV star, and celebrity spokesperson, has many famous friends.

Yet, there may be another reason why Los Angeles Lakers superstar James will be at the stadium. His son and namesake, also known as Bronny, is a basketball player for the USC Trojans. Although he has been recovering from a cardiac arrest this past summer, he attends the school as an incoming freshman. He will be returning to the basketball court during the season, although no timetable has been publicly set.

RELATED CONTENT: To Date, Deion Sanders Has Generated Over $90M For The University Of Colorado Boulder