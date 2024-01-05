Sports by Derek Major Colorado University Defensive Tackle Bishop Thomas Suspended Indefinitely Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Bishop Thomas has been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules before the end of the 2023 season.











Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Bishop Thomas has been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules before the end of the 2023 season.

Sports Illustrated reported the team did not make an official announcement. However a final show credit in the Amazon docuseries Coach Prime said the defensive tackle was suspended and his status for next season was “still being evaluated” by head coach Deion Sanders and his staff.

Thomas was originally a four-star recruit who redshirted at Florida State University in 2022, before transferring to Colorado. The 6’2, 300-lb. prospect played nine games for Colorado last year, racking up 117 defensive snaps with six tackles, two for loss, and a fumble recovery.

Even if Thomas is allowed to play next season, his snaps may be limited as Colorado picked up two more defensive tackles in LSU’s Quency Wiggins and Pittsburgh’s Samuel Okunlola, who both announced they would be transferring to the Big 12.

After finishing 4-8 last season, including 1-8 in the Pac-12, Sanders has overhauled his roster for its first season as a member of the Big 12 conference, through the transfer portal, and has the top transfer class for next season.

Between the new additions and another year of development from quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the Buffaloes are bound to make noise later this year.

Coach Sanders and the Buffaloes’ season started with a ton of attention as they beat TCU and in-state rival Colorado State to begin the season in front of star-studded crowds.

However, when they got into their Pac-12 schedule, their weaknesses on the offensive and defensive lines were exposed. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was sacked more than any other quarterback in college football and the defense gave up 40 or more points five tmes as they finished 1-8 in the conference and were ineligible for a bowl game.

RELATED CONTENT: Deion Sanders Uses Shade To Sell Shades