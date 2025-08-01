Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ColorComm ‘Breaking New Ground’ In 10th Annual Conference Marking Growth In Communications Women and men across sectors assembled to celebrate the occasion while navigating a new era in the industry.







ColorComm recently celebrated 10 years of driving change and diversity in the communications industry with its annual conference.

ColorComm returned to Miami to mark a decade of growth and community as it builds upon its network of diverse communications professionals. Women and men across sectors, including tech, corporate, entrepreneurship, and media, assembled to celebrate the occasion while navigating a new era in the industry.

Taking place from July 24-26, hundreds of attendees gathered at the Fontainebleau Hotel to talk about “Breaking New Ground,” this year’s conference theme. Meeting new faces and reconnecting with past guests, the first day hosted a thought-provoking yet inspiring on the “Elephant in the Room,” Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

Panelists such as Ron Busby, president and CEO of the U.S. Black Chambers Inc.; Vanessa Santos, entrepreneur and investor; and Soon Mee Kim, chief DEI officer at Omnicom CCN, discussed how to repackage DEI initiatives that drive change under an evolving political climate.

Photo credit: Erchel Raymond

The night culminated in ColorComm’s 2025 Circle Awards. The organization’s CEO, Lauren Wesley Wilson, and the event’s emcee, Star Jones, welcomed guests and recognized trailblazers w=in communications.

Honorees included Malaak Compton-Rock, founder of The Angelrock Project; Meredith O’Sullivan, co-founder of The Lede Company; and Cristal N. Downing, executive vice president and chief communications officer at Merck.

The ceremony also highlighted ColorComm’s first male honorees, one of which included Damon Jones, chief communications officer at Procter & Gamble. In his speech, Jones encouraged conference attendees to stay strong.

“To everyone in this room tonight and who is here in this moment, we stand as a testament the transformative power of representation,” he explained. “Both the physical manifestation of a gathering and the spirit that fills the hallways when we’re together, we just speak volumes to each other. We pour into each other, and we reinforce the importance of visibility and connection. But importantly to the enduring impact of those who dare to challenge convention together.”

He continued, “My message this evening is very simple. Stay the course. Stay the course constructively, challenging the status quo with unapologetic honesty.”

Photo credit: Erchel Raymond

Panels ranged from legacy building and modern leadership to protecting one’s peace amid social change. Attendees also engaged in sessions about navigating motherhood with a career, running a podcast, and joining the right corporate board, with additional wellness activities such as vision workshops and sound bath exercises.

The professionals also joined a Lunch & Learn featuring radio and media greats Rocsi Diaz and Sybil Wilkes, while Cari Champion moderated a “Get in The Game” panel on excelling as a female executive in a male-dominated field.

Attendees nationwide participated in this holistic experience, while emphasizing how its 10th year celebration allows for greater access to this established legacy. Wesley Wilson also detailed her pride with BLACK ENTERPRISE about ColorComm’s success in the communications industry.

“Over the past fourteen years, ColorComm has transformed into the nation’s leading business community,” shared the founder. “Over the past 10 years, ColorComm has produced the premier business conference for intergenerational leaders in the communications, marketing, advertising, and broader business community. We are proud to celebrate 10 conferences and 14 years in business.”

