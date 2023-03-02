ColorCreative Debuts ‘Find Your People’ Program for Emerging Diverse Creators 

Yesterday, management and production company, ColorCreative announced the launch of its latest project dedicated to supporting diverse creators, the Find Your People Program. The first-ever from the Find Your People Party, a networking event for talented creators to connect with others in their field launched in 2020. ColorCreative’s launch of the Find Your People Program extends the event’s massive success in deepening community impact with the support of partners American Express , Canva , Pop Culture Collaborative , and UTA .

ColorCreative is dedicated to uplifting a diverse array of next generation, multi-hyphenate creators – contributing towards the company’s overarching mission to transform a wide array of industries through new, innovative creative content. Find Your People is a one-of-a-kind catalyst program that provides training, resources, mentorship, and guidance for up-and-coming filmmakers and the skilled professionals who help them bring their ideas to life. The initiative will focus on seven key disciplines: writer, director, producer, cinematographer, editor, production designer, and costume designer.

“ColorCreative’s goal is to support historically underrepresented creators because they are our future,” said Talitha Watkins, President at ColorCreative. “The Find Your People Program furthers our legacy as we establish the next generation of creators who will tell impactful stories that represent their communities.”

Over the course of the program, each discipline will receive industry specific training and come together to form a production team. Each production team will work to write a script, prep for production, and sharpen their professional development and business skills. At the end of the program, creators will pitch to a green light committee for funding to produce a short film.

“It’s thrilling to design a program focused on helping the next generation of diverse filmmakers and aspiring department heads find their people,” said Carolina Groppa, Executive in Charge of Production at ColorCreative. “In doing so, participants can walk away with a highly visible calling card, leadership skills, and more importantly, having built a network of peers to help them get to the next level of their career.”

Partners will support the Find Your People Program in a diverse range of unique ways including: mentorship given by senior leaders and executives at UTA in addition to space for workshops and an industry showcase at their Beverly Hillsheadquarters, a Canva Pro subscription and design workshops as official tools for participants to create submissions and deliverables throughout the program, and business consultation services provided by American Express.

The program kicks off in the spring. Applications are now officially open at colorcreative.co/fypp .

The deadline to apply is March 28, 2023, and the cohorts will be announced at a later date.