News by Mary Spiller Rising Student Athlete, Aiyanna Williams, Remembered After Fatal Shooting Aiyanna Williams, a 21-year-old nursing student and volleyball player at Stephens College, was fatally shot in downtown Columbia over the weekend.







A college senior and volleyball player is being remembered for her generosity and kindness after she was fatally shot in Columbia, Missouri.



Authorities say 21-year-old Aiyanna Williams, a nursing student at Stephens College, was struck by gunfire early Saturday, Sept. 27, when a man opened fire following a dispute with others nearby. She later died at University Hospital. Two other bystanders were also injured.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Misael Covarrubias, who was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. He now faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Covarrubias is being held without bond at Boone County Jail, according to court records.

Officers responded to the scene at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday, and found three people with gunshot wounds, including Williams. Investigators determined that Covarrubias had been arguing with others near Ninth Street and Broadway before firing into the group. The victims, police emphasized, were not part of the altercation.

Williams’ death has left her school community in mourning. Stephens College officials said she had been declared brain dead at the hospital but remained on life support so she could fulfill her wishes to be an organ donor.

“Even in death, Aiyanna’s generosity and care for others endures,” the school said in a statement, according to PEOPLE. “Her decision to be an organ donor reflects her commitment to the welfare of others and her calling to be a nurse.”

The college hosted a vigil at Firestone Baars Chapel on Saturday, drawing classmates, teammates, and community members to honor her life. The women’s volleyball team, which postponed its scheduled game, described her as an irreplaceable presence on campus.

“Aiyanna embodied compassion, joy, and determination; qualities that defined her journey as a nursing student and endeared her to everyone who knew her,” Stephens College said in a statement. “Her choice to be an organ donor is a powerful reflection of her selflessness and unwavering commitment to helping others, even beyond her time with us.”

