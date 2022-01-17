Comcast Premieres Avenues of Dreams: Reclaiming MLK Boulevards

In celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Comcast NBCUniversal is proud to announce the exclusive premiere of Avenues of Dreams: Reclaiming MLK Boulevards on January 13 on the “Black Experience” on Xfinity.

This short documentary, which was created in partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal’s “Voices of the Civil Rights Movement” platform, and award- winning directors, Amber Payne and Rayner Ramirez, follows the stories of scholars, community organizers, business owners, and resident communities who embody the spirit of “Sankofa” — the idea of reaching back to go forward. With MLK boulevards winding through most major American cities, Avenues of Dreams examines the history behind the naming of the streets, how these boulevards connect us, and how they can divide us. The documentary also features communities working to restore the hope of MLK’s vision and legacy in their own neighborhoods.

The development of Avenues of Dreams: Reclaiming MLK Boulevards for the “Black Experience” on Xfinity is part of Comcast NBCUniversal’s longstanding commitment to help amplify Black voices and stories through investment in production and expanding the reach of important storytelling efforts on its platforms, particularly amongst independent filmmakers. Xfinity currently offers more than 100 independent networks that focus primarily on reaching and amplifying culturally diverse audiences and voices.

“Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an opportunity to honor his legacy, reflect on our past and be inspired by him as we do our part to build a better future,” reflected Payne.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Comcast to tell the story of the more than 900 streets across the United States bearing Martin Luther King Jr.’s name, how they reflect his legacy, and how they resonate with America’s past, present, and future.”

Watch the Avenues of Dreams: Reclaiming MLK Boulevards trailer.

“We’re thrilled to work with these award-winning filmmakers to bring this exclusive premiere to the “Black Experience” on Xfinity channel, furthering our company-wide mission of showcasing authentic Black stories and culture, while shining a spotlight on emerging Black content creators,” said Keesha Boyd, Executive Director, Multicultural Entertainment.

“The launch of ‘Black Experience’ on Xfinity has been and will continue to be a major investment in the Black creative community and one of the many ways we are leveraging the scale and reach of our platforms to amplify voices and content, like this documentary, which need and deserve to be heard.”

“Black Experience” on Xfinity is a first-of-its-kind destination of Black entertainment, movies, TV shows, news and more. It features high-quality content from many of Xfinity’s existing network partners, at no additional cost, while investing millions of dollars in fostering and showcasing emerging Black content creators. The channel is the only one of its kind endorsed by the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), the world’s largest group of Black film critics that gives annual awards for excellence in film and television.

Available at home on Xfinity X1 and Flex, and on-the-go with the Xfinity stream app, the “Black Experience” on Xfinity entertains, educates, and uplifts, featuring Black actors, writers, producers and directors. At home, Xfinity subscribers can visit channel 1622 or simply say “Black Experience” into the voice remote to instantly enjoy the ultimate in Black storytelling.