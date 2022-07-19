 Comedian Jak Knight's Cause of Death Revealed by Coroner's Report

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 03: Comedian Jak Knight performs onstage at Room 415 Comedy Club during Colossal Clusterfest at Civic Center Plaza and The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on June 3, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic)
The death of beloved comedian and popular television writer Jak Knight shocked many fans and supporters when the tragedy was confirmed by his family last week.

On Friday, Knight’s family revealed that their loved one died in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 14, but didn’t disclose any further details at the time, BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported. To date, more insight into his death has been uncovered.

According to a coroner’s report obtained by People, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled Knight’s death a suicide.

The ruling came after the 28-year-old was discovered on a Los Angeles embankment Thursday. He died from a gunshot wound.

Since the announcement, the flowing tributes have continued to shed immense light on Knight’s prodigious creativity and how he used it in his commitment to advance the art form. From his 2015, first-ever televised set on The Meltdown With Jonah and Kumail, the Bust Down co-creator emerged as a stand-up comic in the writing rooms of Netflix’s Big Mouth and Black-ish.

In light of the sad news, fans have shared various clips of Knight in his element.

 


