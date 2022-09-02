Comedian Kevin Hart Opens First Hart House Vegan Restaurant In Los Angeles

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart officially opened his first 100% plant-based fast-food restaurant, Hart House, in Westchester, California, last week.

Secret Los Angeles reports the restaurant opened on Aug. 25 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to thank the Westchester Chamber of Commerce, and 10% of receipts that day went to Inner City Arts, which provides a high-quality arts education for elementary school students in Los Angeles.

Hart House offers burgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, salads, and sides, including french fries and tater tots. The fast food spot also serves drinks and milkshakes.

All Hart House food is 100% plant-based and free of preservatives, corn syrup, hormones, antibiotics, and artificial flavors and colors.

“We’ve curated delicious, craveable food you know and love like burgers, shakes, nuggets and more,” Hart House CEO Andy Hooper said in a statement.

In addition to offering good food, Hart House also takes care of its employees, providing them with living wages and top-class benefits. In addition to Hooper, Hart is working with Chef Michael Salem. The men say their overall goal is to defeat the negative connotations that come with the word “vegan.”

“Ultimately what we’re trying to accomplish is converting folks that have traditionally been carnivores and eating at other quick service fast food restaurants to come here, not because we’re vegan, but because we’re just better in terms of the flavor and the crave-ability. Now, the benefit is we happen to be vegan,” Chef Mike with Secret Los Angeles said. “And what it is, you can drink the milkshakes, you can eat the burgers, you can eat the chicken nuggets, but you got no cholesterol.”

Raised in Philadelphia, Hart has long been an advocate of health and fitness, signing an endorsement deal with Nike and constantly posting his workouts on social media. A second Hart House is expected to open in Hollywood later this year, as well as one more location in the US, which hasn’t been disclosed yet. In addition to Hart House, the comedian also opened a reading center in Harlem last month.