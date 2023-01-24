Comedian Maya Rudolph Cast as New Spokesperson For M&Ms

Comedian Maya Rudolph, the beloved former Saturday Night Live star, has been appointed as the new spokesperson for M&M’s.

The company has dubbed Rudolph its “Chief of Fun.” It’s appropriate given her memorable run on SNL and her terrific work in such fare The Good Place and the Oscar-nominated Bridesmaids.

According to People, Rudolph will debut as the new spokesperson in the brand’s Super Bowl LVII ad.

“I was already the person that likes to watch the Super Bowl for ads, so I feel like, ‘Wow, now I get to be a part of that moment!'” Rudolph said.

“I feel like this [ad] has so much of what I love to do, which is make people laugh obviously, but also, have an element of joy to it,” she added.

The change has come amid backlash the company received after changing the appearance of the mascot to be more inclusive.