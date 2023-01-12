 Comic Book Follows Brittney Griner From College Hoops to Russian Jail

Brittney Griner comic book page
(Image: (L-R) FILE PHOTO: A screen grab of a page of a new comic book on Brittney Griner, obtained by Reuters on January 11, 2023. TidalWave Comics/Handout via REUTERS; FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Basketball - Women - Quarterfinal - Australia v United States - August 4, 2021. Brittney Griner of the United States reacts REUTERS/Brian Snyder//File Photo)

From college hoops to a Russian jail cell, the life of basketball star Brittney Griner is being told in a new comic book from TidalWave Comics.

Griner is part of the publisher’s Female Force series that celebrates women with inspirational stories.

Griner was arrested on Feb. 17 at an airport outside Moscow for carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. She was subsequently convicted of drug smuggling and later transferred to one of Russia’s most notorious penal colonies before being released in a prison swap in December.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and eight-time Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) All-Star, said she plans to return to her WNBA team.

Writer Michael Frizell said they began working on the comic book before Griner’s arrest and had a focus on “her growth as an athlete and person.” Adding that he “found Brittney’s story fascinating despite not knowing much about the WNBA.”

Frizell hopes readers understand “the person behind the headlines.”

The comic book will be released Jan. 18 in print and digital form.

(Reporting by Alicia Powell; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


