Common to Make Broadway Debut in ‘Riverside and Crazy’

Another Hip-Hop artist is headed to Broadway.

Chicago rapper Common announced on Instagram that he will star in a new play on Broadway starting next month.

According to XXL, the actor, who has been in the movies Smokin Aces, American Gangster, and Just Wright will join the cast of Stephen Adly Guirgis‘ Pulitzer Prize-winning stage play, Between Riverside and Crazy.

“This has been a dream of mine for a very long time to act in a play, to do theater, and to be a part of a theater company. I am supremely grateful and overwhelmingly inspired to be a part of “Between Riverside and Crazy,” Common said, Deadline reports.

“Can’t wait to begin this process and to live this journey. You never could have told me that little south side boy that he would be on Broadway. When I got this role, I called my mother like I had gotten my first record contract. Haha! It was that much joy.

“Thank you @2stnyc for the opportunity! Wooooooooo. Love”

The website describes the play as an ex-cop (played by Stephen McKinley Henderson) and his son (Common), who was recently paroled, trying to stave off eviction as they try to hold on to a rent-stabilized apartment on Riverside Drive in New York City.

If the actor does extremely well with a stellar performance in the play, it could possibly place him in line to gain a Tony Award, which in turn, if won, he would earn the coveted EGOT status since he already has an Emmy Award (Television), a Grammy Award (Music), and an Oscar (Movie/Film).

He would become the very first Hip-Hop artist to achieve that feat.