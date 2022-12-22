Black Voters Matter Cofounder LaTosha Brown Mourns Loss of Son

Community organizer and political consultant LaTosha Brown is mourning the loss of her son Keambiroiro Lane, who passed away at age 29.

The Black Voters Matter co-founder tweeted out a tribute to her son on Monday, following his untimely passing.

“My one and only beautiful baby boy has transitioned to the heavenly realm,” Brown wrote.

“He was only 29. We had a very special love for each other. Rest In Peace my baby. You were my gift from God. Pray for us. #KBug 💔”

Brown included a few photos showing her smiling alongside her son throughout his life.

The date and the exact cause of Lane’s death were not shared. Brown has been private about the details, but has been remembering her son on social media.

Many took to the comments section to send their condolences to Brown and her family.

“@mslatoshabrown this is so sad,” singer Maxwell wrote. “you changed the geo-political environment for so many and this is just tragic and heartbreaking. we got you sis forever and ever . LOVE.”

“I am so sorry to hear this sad news. Sending prayers of comfort and strength to her and her family during this difficult time,” added someone else.

In the wake of Lane’s passing, Brown created a fund to launch a scholarship for Lane’s children.

“God gave me a gift when I birthed Keambiroiro “Keambi” Rashidi Lane,” she shared on the page. “I am forever grateful for the 29 years that I had to create memories with my one and only son.”

“He was the light of my life and his transition leaves a void that will never be filled,” she continued. “His legacy will live on through his two adorable sons Trenton (eight) and MeKhi (two).”

Brown explained how the scholarship would be used and how it would aid her two young grandsons.

“This scholarship fund will be used to cover their educational expenses,” she shared. “Thank you, for thinking of us. Your thoughts and prayers are sustaining us through this time.”

Brown’s Black Voters Matter is known for its work on the 2017 U.S. Senate special election in Alabama and its influence during the 2020–21 Georgia state elections.