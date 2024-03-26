by Rafael Pena NYC Commuter Dies After Being Shoved Onto Subway Tracks Commuter loses his life in a New York City subway after being shoved on to the tracks in an unprovoked attack.









A New York City commuter lost his life after he was pushed onto the subway tracks in an unprovoked attack.

The event occurred around 6:45 p.m. Monday, March 25, at the 125th Street station at Lexington Avenue in East Harlem. According to police sources, the victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, was shoved onto the subway tracks as a northbound 4 train approached the station. Despite efforts to stop the train, the victim was fatally struck.

The accused assailant, described as an emotionally disturbed person, was swiftly taken into custody. Carlton McPherson, 24, had a prior assault arrest in October 2023. This incident reignites concerns about subway safety, especially amidst a surge in violent crimes within the transit system.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent deployment of the National Guard and State Police officers into the subway system was aimed to address rising crime rates.

The New York Post reports the assault comes amid a concerning uptick in subway violence, with felony assaults jumping 53% last year compared to pre-pandemic times. Mental illness is suspected to play a role in some cases, as highlighted by half of the instances involving attacks on MTA workers, the newspaper reported.

According to an investigation conduced the Post, “of the 38 people charged with 41 separate assaults on transit system employees, 20 of them had documented psychological problems.”

In response to the incident, subway service on the 4/5/6 trains was severely disrupted, impacting commuters across the city. The East Harlem station saw a heavy police presence, with top transit officials like NYPD Transit Chief Mike Kemper and MTA Chairman Janno Leiber on-site.

While efforts to bolster subway security continue, Monday’s tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of commuters navigating New York City’s vital transportation network.