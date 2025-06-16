Awkward To Authentic: Conference Networking Tips for Introverts

Dear Fairygodmentor,

I have a few conferences coming up this summer. I know networking is crucial, but as an introvert, it feels overwhelming. What are some strategies I can use to connect authentically?

– Quietly Ambitious



Dear Quietly Ambitious,

Ooh! I love a good conference! It’s learning, networking, and travel rolled all into one event. All of this conference love comes from an extrovert’s point of view. For introverts, networking at a conference may make you feel like you’re about to crash out.

It doesn’t have to be as bad as it may feel. It’s all about setting the right intentions and mentally preparing for the conference to take some of the overwhelm away.

I want to share some strategies using my RISE© Method to connect authentically.

• Reflect on your goals and intentions. When I attended my first BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit in 2020, I set several intentions. A.) To glean as much as I could to feed my mind, soul, and business; B.) Connect with as many key leaders of the conference and corporations because speaking and training are services I provide and it’s a key arm of building my business; and C.) Interview the CEO of BE so I could get some awesome advice to share with my clients one day.

Day one of the conference, I literally ran into Earl “Butch” Graves, Jr., CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE. I shared what I do for a living and asked him for one piece of advice for conference attendees. He said, “Have an on-purpose intention to going to the conference. You can’t just go to the conference to ‘network’, there has to be a goal.” What are your goals and intentions for going to this conference beyond meeting new people? These intentions will be your North Star to keep you on track as you experience this event.

• Identify networking opportunities, speakers, and sessions to attend.

• Prioritize your time to attend. Make the time—set aside time on your calendar to really take in this experience. This is an opportunity to really expand your network and learn from others across states and even countries, depending on what type of conference it is.

• Create the right learning environment. Just like you need the right space to work, you’ll need to do the same when attending a conference. Whether the conference is virtual or in person, it’s easy to want to Task Switch (checking your emails, not having your phone on silent mode, etc.) Make the area where you’re attending/learning one where you are free of distraction so you can soak up all of the conference goodness that’s about to take place.

• Stay Connected: Use the tools provided. Most conferences these days have chat tools and other apps where you can connect with other attendees, get copies of presentations (so you don’t have to overwhelm yourself taking notes), ask questions of the speakers, and even share some best practices with other attendees. There is so much magic to staying connected. Some conference sponsors may add flash events/surprise panel events, etc. Stay tuned in. I’m a sucker for contests. One conference I attended had a ”Most Tweets” contest- I won a round-trip ticket to anywhere in the continental U.S.! Download any related apps before the event. This will help you stay engaged in all the activities. If you’re very active on social media, use those conference hashtags. I was retweeted by several speakers I admired and was able to connect with them afterward. The relationships that I’ve forged during conferences have proven to be very fruitful through the years.

• Strategize a SMART action plan to get the most out of the conference. Remember, the key is to get the most out of this experience. An example of creating a SMART action plan for networking at a conference could look like this:

Build 10 meaningful professional connections at [Conference Name] within two days to expand my visibility and foster potential collaborations.

• Specific: Identify and connect with at least 10 professionals aligned with my industry, values, or future goals (e.g., speakers, execs, potential collaborators)

• Measurable: Exchange business info and/or connect on LinkedIn with 10 people.

• Attainable: Attend at least two networking events or breakout sessions per day.

• Realistic: Set aside dedicated time between sessions for informal networking (e.g., lunch, hallway chats, waiting in line).

• Time-Bound: Schedule follow-up emails/calls within five business days post-event. (Pro Tip: I personally don’t like to leave that new connection until a virtual coffee or connection is made in the moment of meeting them, so I don’t lose momentum.)

• Execute on your action plan to drive your career. It can feel overwhelming that everything may be happening at the same time.

Also, be sure to—

• Make the schedule work for you. There will be replays and recordings of other panels and sessions. You don’t need to be in all places at the same time.

• If you’re lucky to have a co-worker that you trust attend with you, be accountability buddies for each other.

• Create Introduction and Contact Me templates. When I attend conferences, I love to take tons of notes. There’s also a lot of connecting on social media and texting. Create introduction templates and KIT (keep in touch) templates with your contact information and any social media handles so you can cut and paste and keep it moving. I’m all about efficiency when you’re making things happen—virtually and in-person. (Pro Tip: When you’re adding a new contact, make note of where you met, what session, etc., and any funny/memorable moment you shared. This will help when following up and when you get a text from this person in the future.)

Some last thoughts, Quietly Ambitious, networking is simply all about creating relationships. Remember to RISE©: Reflect on your goals and intentions, Identify the speakers and sessions you want to attend, Strategize by creating a SMART action plan, and then Execute on that action plan.

You got this!

Yours truly,

Your Fairygodmentor®

About Joyel Crawford:

(Photo: Kirten White Photography/BE)

Joyel Crawford is an award-winning career and leadership development professional and founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies, a consultancy that empowers results-driven leaders through coaching, training, and facilitation. She’s the best-selling author of Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.

