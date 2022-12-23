Emmett Till, Mother Join Rosa Parks, Jackie Robinson as Recipients of Congressional Gold Medal

Honors and recognitions have been overflowing for the Till family and the crisis they experienced.

Emmett Till, the African American Chicago teenager kidnapped and murdered by white supremacists in the 1950s, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, were posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal after the House passed a bill on Wednesday.

According to ABC, The National Museum of African American History has been appointed as the designated holding place for the medal. It will be placed next to the casket 14-year-old Till was buried in.

“The courage and activism demonstrated by Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, in displaying to the world the brutality endured by her son helped awaken the nation’s conscience, forcing America to reckon with its failure to address racism and the glaring injustices that stem from such hatred,” Sen. Cory Booker said in a statement after the bill passed the Senate.

As reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the bill, which honors the late teen and his mother, who called for an open casket ceremony for the world to see the brutality of the lynching, passed the Senate in January.

“The Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President pro tempore of the Senate shall make appropriate arrangements for the posthumous presentation, on behalf of Congress, of a gold medal of appropriate design in commemoration of Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley,” the bill stated.

“After the award of the gold medal referred to in subsection (a), the gold medal shall be given to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, where it shall be displayed as appropriate,” the Act said.

Till was abducted by white male supremacists who lynched him for allegedly flirting with and offending a white woman in a Mississippi grocery store in 1955.

Till’s alleged gestures toward the white woman violated the South’s societal codes during that time, and the white men abducted him from his uncle’s home four days after witnesses accused Till of whistling at the woman.

The Mississippi community honored the late Till with a bronze statue in Greenwood’s Rail Spike Park, near the area where the 14-year-old was abducted.