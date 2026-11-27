Photo by Cytonn Photography: https://www.pexels.com/photo/two-person-in-long-sleeved-shirt-shakehand-955395/ Politics by Sidnee Michelle Congress To Welcome Largest Class Of New Black Democrats In More Than 30 Years The Congressional Black Caucus is expected to reach a record 64 members, up from 62, according to the outlet.







Congress will welcome 13 newly elected Black Democrats in January, marking the largest incoming class of Black Democratic lawmakers since 1993, following the November midterm elections, Reuters reports.

The Congressional Black Caucus is expected to reach a record 64 members, up from 62, according to the outlet.

Economic inequality, healthcare costs, and voting rights are among the policy issues facing the incoming lawmakers. Congressional Black Caucus Chair Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., identified affordability as a top concern among constituents.

The election results also set a record for Black representation in the Senate. Seven Black senators will serve concurrently following the election of Illinois Democrat Juliana Stratton and Mississippi Democrat Scott Colom. Colom will become Mississippi’s first Black senator in more than 140 years.

The incoming class includes several younger lawmakers. Among them is Colorado Democrat Melat Kiros, 29, who became the first Gen Z woman elected to Congress and the first Black woman elected to represent Colorado.

Four incoming Black House members are 34 or younger, while veteran lawmakers, including Reps. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., continue to hold senior positions.

Despite the number of newly elected Black Democrats, overall Black representation in the House has declined. Black candidates won 58 House seats, compared with 61 in the current Congress. Two additional Black candidates in Louisiana will compete in runoff elections on Dec. 12.

The departure of four Black Republican lawmakers will leave Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., as the only Black Republican in Congress.

The election results follow Republican-led redistricting efforts that intensified after an April Supreme Court ruling weakened the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

While Democrats have regained control of both chambers of Congress, advancing major legislation will still require bipartisan cooperation in the Senate. President Donald Trump also retains the authority to veto legislation.

For the Congressional Black Caucus, committee assignments and negotiations with congressional leadership will remain important avenues for advancing its legislative priorities.

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