Leadership by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Congressional Black Caucus Begins 54th Annual Legislative Conference, Focused On ‘Power, Policy, & Progress’ The conference aims to bring together a diverse group of leaders and citizens to address the socio-political challenges facing the nation.







The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s (CBCF) 54th Annual Legislative Conference (ALC), a five-day event focused on public policy and issues impacting African Americans and the global Black community, is under way at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Under the theme, “Made for This Moment: Power, Policy, & Progress,” the conference aims to bring together a diverse group of leaders and citizens to address the socio-political challenges facing the nation.

A central event of the conference is the National Town Hall, which convened on Wednesday, Sept. 24. The town hall featured two panels, moderated by veteran journalists Ed Gordon and Joy-Ann Reid, who led a discussion on the current political climate and a proactive strategy for the future. Panelists included prominent figures such as Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), along with civil rights leaders and policy experts.

Community and Faith-Based Events

In addition to policy discussions, the conference will host a series of signature events designed to engage the community and celebrate Black culture.

The CBC Spouses Community Breakfast & Health Fair on Thursday offered essential health services and resources to low-income families and residents of Washington, D.C. The event, held at the Shiloh Family Life Center, was attended by CBC members, their spouses, and community partners who provided health screenings and preventive care.

On Thursday evening, the Gospel Extravaganza will take place at the United House of Prayer. The event is a long-standing tradition of the ALC, showcasing performances from gospel choirs and musicians from districts represented by congressional hosts, including Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-SC) and Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS).

The week will conclude with the Day of Healing Prayer Breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 27. Sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company, the event honors the critical role of faith in the Black American experience. This year’s breakfast will feature a keynote address by Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley and a musical performance by Anthony Brown & Group Therapy. The interfaith invocation will include leaders from Judaism, Islam, and Christianity, emphasizing unity and ecumenism.

About the CBCF

Established in 1976, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the global Black community. It works to develop leaders, inform policy, and educate the public through research and various programs. The ALC is a cornerstone of this mission, providing a crucial platform for dialogue and action on issues of racial equity and justice.

