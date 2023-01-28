Congressman George Santos Accused of Making Offensive Comments About Blacks, Jews, and Hitler

In a 2011 comment on Facebook, obtained by Patch, Santos allegedly wrote: “hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh hiiiiiiiiiiiitlerrrrrrrrrrr (hight hitler) lolololololololololololol sombody kill her!! the jews and black mostly lolllolol!!! Dum.”

Santos’ former roommate confirmed the account’s validity to the outlet and said that the congressman used to often make anti-semitic comments. An attorney for Santos told Patch the Facebook post is “completely false”.

The allegation comes as the congressman had previously been caught in a lie about being Jewish and his grandparents fleeing the Holocaust. He later walked back the claims saying he was “Jew-ish”.

As well as being exposed for stating a series of lies during his campaign run, Santos is also under scrutiny over an amended financial disclosure form he filed with the FEC this week. For starters, there’s two loans — for $500,000 and $125,000 — that are no longer identified as coming from Mr Santos’s personal funds, as they had been previously.