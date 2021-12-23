Congressman James Clyburn Tests Positive for Covid-19

U.S. Congressman and Majority Whip James Clyburn released a statement on Wednesday confirming that he tested positive for COVD-19 and is asymptomatic.

In a tweet, Clyburn confirmed his “breakthrough” case” despite being fully vaccinated and receiving a booster shot in September, WIS-TV reports. But, after testing negative, then inconclusive, a PCR test on Monday came back positive.

“America is in a new phase of this pandemic. No one is immune to this virus. I urge anyone who has not done so to get their vaccines and boosters. It is the best protection against severe disease and possible death,” Clyburn said.

Rep. Clyburn said he tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of President Biden’s visit to South Carolina State University. But his family took at-home tests ahead of his granddaughter’s wedding scheduled on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, Clyburn had to miss his granddaughter’s wedding, and he continues to self-quarantine.

“It is a huge sacrifice to miss my granddaughter’s wedding, but it is an unfortunate reality that is playing out all across this country due to the proliferation of this virus,” Clyburn said.

“We all must do everything we can to keep one another safe and healthy.”

Clyburn’s positive status comes amid a surge in the virus across the globe, with the Omicron variant accounting for a large part of the increase in the U.S., the CDC reports. The Omicron variant now accounts for 73% of U.S. coronavirus infections.

With the new variant being present in every state, COVID cases are now doubling in 1-1/2 to three days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organization said.

The lines for COVID testing have returned to being wrapped around the block over the weekend in major cities like New York and Washington as people clamored to find out if they were infected before celebrating the holiday season.