News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Connecticut Family Launches GoFundMe To Tip Waitress Who Comforted Cranky Toddler While Working The parents of a toddler who was comforted by a TGI Friday’s waitress at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport have launched a GoFundMe in her honor.







A family who passed through Atlanta’s busy Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has launched a GoFundMe in order to “tip” the friendly TGI Friday’s waitress who comforted their 2-year-old son while she worked.

The waitress, Brittany Bell, was caught on video lending a hand and became a viral star.

“While on our layover, my husband and I stopped to eat with our three kids (all under 5 years old),” explained the toddler’s mother, Chalaine Scott in the fundraiser appeal. “It had already been a long day of traveling, and my 2-year-old was on the verge of a meltdown. As she walked by, she saw him crying, stopped in her tracks, put her arms out to him and said, ‘C’mon, ain’t no crying in here, let’s go get a treat!’”

Scott said her typically shy toddler immediately warmed up to Bell, finding comfort in her arms as she juggled other tables.

“The mom says Bell turned a stressful travel moment into a reminder that it really does ‘take a village’ sometimes, and that small acts of kindness can make a huge difference,” a post on X read.

TGI Fridays waitress at Atlanta Airport named Bell went way beyond her job description for a stressed mom and her toddler. When the two-year-old started crying and was on the verge of a meltdown, Bell gently picked him up, walked him over to get strawberries and soothed him, all… pic.twitter.com/SSCyox7Zde — A Miller (@amilleraz0) December 11, 2025

After the touching moment went viral, viewers flooded the family with requests to tip Bell. In the GoFundMe description, Scott applauded Bell for embodying the kindness and compassion that still exist in the world.

“The world is full of so much hate and division, so when you find someone who’s just pure JOY, they can really make an impact,” Scott wrote. “Bell is spreading love and giving everyone a much-needed reminder that there is still good in the world! People like you are what this world needs more of! Now’s our chance to bless you like you’ve blessed us, ‘Waitress Bell’.”

The fundraiser, set for $13,000, currently sits at nearly $12,000.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘BE PRESIDENTIAL:’ Long Island Man Sues Ex-Boss And Medical Center For $100M Over Alleged Obama-Fueled Sex Extortion