News by Kandiss Edwards High School Graduate And Burger King Employee Is Headed To College After Receiving $200K In Donations Mykale Baker, the teen who went viral for working the night of his graduation will attend Gwinnett Technical College in the fall.







Mykale Baker, the teen who went viral for working the night of his graduation, will attend Gwinnett Technical College in the fall.

Initially, Baker did not have the proper finances to attend. However, after a successful GoFundMe campaign, he will soon be an automotive student, WSBTV reported. Baker met with Robert Bauman, the program director of Gwinnett Technical College’s Automotive program. During the tour, Baker was all smiles as he surveyed the automotive shop that would soon be his classroom.

Entering college so soon was a long shot for Baker. He is one of nine siblings to a single mother. He planned to work multiple jobs for the next year while saving for tuition. Baker also considered joining the armed forces if necessary.

The GoFundMe has raised over $200K for Baker. He says that after paying for repairs on his automobile, he will save the rest of the money for school.

“Some of the money is going to go into fixing my car, and the rest is going into a trust fund for school purposes only,” Baker said.

Baker was voted “Most Selfless” in his graduating class. A quality that showed when he jumped in to help his struggling Burger King coworkers the night of his graduation.

Director Bauman says these types of qualities are valuable for college students. While teaching the fundamentals of automotives, he also attempts to instill good character in his students. Yet, good character is usually a trait acquired at home.

“I can teach these students nuts and bolts on how to fix a car,” Robert Bauman told WSBTV. “But some of those things you cannot teach; that comes from mom and dad.”

Baker’s character catapulted him to viral fame, financial fortune, and soon a thriving college education.

RELATED CONTENT: Stormzy Earns Honorary Doctorate From University Of Cambridge For Helping Black College Students