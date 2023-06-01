Conservatives Threaten Boycott Against Chick-Fil-A for Being Too ‘Woke’

To boycott or not to boycott is the new question across Twitter.

Following Chick-fil-A’s 2020 appointment of Erick McReynolds as its vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), the Atlanta-based fast-food restaurant chain has recently raised calls for a boycott after the DEI implementation resurfaced.

According to the New York Post, conservatives took to Twitter to voice their anger over their fear that the Christian-founded company had “gone woke.” These gestures have seemingly raised concerns among conservatives following controversial LGBTQ campaigns released by companies such as Bud Light and Target.

Conservative strategist Joey Mannarino asked his followers to participate in an informal poll where 47% of votes favored a boycott, and 52.4% voted against it. Mannarino linked Chick-fil-A’s DEI page that noted the company’s commitment to “believing the best in one another and striving for common ground.”

“Chick-fil-A restaurants have long been recognized as a place where people know they will be treated well,” McReynolds stated on the site. “Modeling care for others starts in the restaurant, and we are committed to ensuring mutual respect, understanding and dignity everywhere we do business. These tenets are good business practice and crucial to fulfilling our Corporate Purpose.”

In the past, Chick-fil-A has opposed ideas including same-sex marriage, yet ceased donations to groups opposed to same-sex marriage in 2019. “I am hoping they will stand by their Christian values,” one Twitter user commented, while another wrote, “As of today I will no longer be eating Chick-Fil-A.”

According to Chick-fil-A’s Culture and Values page, the company’s core values have been established since 1982, influenced by the Biblical principles and Christian beliefs of its late founder, S. Truett Cathy. “To live out our Purpose and honor Truett’s legacy, we are focused on creating a culture of care, both at the Support Center and in our restaurants,” the page stated, adding the company’s purpose “to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us” and “to have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-fil-A.”