Content Creator Reaches Settlement For Scamming Followers

Dana Chanel gained popularity on social media for being the ultimate mother and entrepreneur but, in turn, also gained notoriety from unsatisfied customers. Following a lawsuit, the content creator, founder of the hair and skincare brand Curl Bible, has reached a settlement for her scamming the clientele.

According to PhillyVoice, Chanel, whose real name is Casey Olivera, has been ordered to pay over $87,000 in restitution to the dozens of clients who trusted her. She promoted a credit repair company and a mobile app development business, both of which she co-owned, to her audience. Many of her followers alleged that the companies were misrepresented, and they did not receive the services they expected and paid for.

However, that hefty settlement is not the extent of what Chanel owes. According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the Philadelphia resident must also pay over $30,000 in legal fees, in addition to another $6,000 in civil penalties.

The years-long suit was filed against Chanel, Alakazam Apps, and Credit Exterminators, Inc, which are now also banned from soliciting the services they once falsely rolled out. The content creator must refrain from promoting to her vast following about the botched business, to avoid having to pay an extra $55,000 in civil penalties.

The state’s Attorney General, Michelle Henry, shared in a statement that this is a crackdown on a rising issue of misleading advertising in the modern digital age.

“Advertising in today’s world has changed, and people trust personalities they follow online to promote desirable goods,” Henry said. “In these cases, consumers were misled by the influencer and businesses that did not deliver on purchases. My office has taken a hard stance against potential harm inflicted on Pennsylvanians online.”

Chanel made a name for itself as the founder of Curl Bible, a trending hair and skincare brand, and has since expanded to the new business ventures.

Chanel, who has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram, has removed any trace of the businesses promotion from her social media account, instead showcasing more content about motherhood, as she deals with the ramifications of the suit.

