Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Social Media Outraged As Contestants Overlook Black Miss International Queen Winner Social media erupts as Black Miss International Queen winner appears ignored by fellow contestants.







Social media is sounding off after contestants of the Miss International Queen 2025 appeared to ignore the Black American woman who won.

Midori Monet was crowned the winner of this year’s Miss International Queen pageant, the world’s largest and most prestigious competition for transgender women. However, her crowning sparked controversy when fellow contestants were seen cheering for the runner-up, Miss Cuba, instead of Monet, leading to accusations of racism.

“Real life representation of what Black Women deal with on a daily basis,” one X user wrote along with a video clip of the moment. “Thank you to Miss Malaysia and Miss Indonesia for hugging the winner, Miss USA.”

Real life representation of what Black Women deal with on a daily basis. Thank you to Miss Malaysia and Miss Indobesia for hugging the winner Miss USA pic.twitter.com/zUhEKfY2ON — isu apa hari ini (@dahfollowbelum) September 21, 2025

Video footage shows Monet standing alone while other contestants cheered and surrounded runner-up Miss Cuba, Olivia Lauren. Miss Malaysia, Khleo Ambrose, and Miss Indonesia, Kaycia Lee, were the first contestants to approached Monet to offer congratulations.

After a clip of the moment spread across social media, many called out what they saw as a racially charged moment, accusing the other contestants of ignoring Monet because of her race.

“One word: Racism,” one viewer wrote on TikTok.

“A powerful moment highlighting the support Black women often need but rarely get publicly,” one X user wrote.

“Someone on TikTok said bullies always have crowds supporting them,” added someone else.

The drama continued after the crowning when Lauren, in an onstage interview, claimed she had been “bullied” during the competition and expressed disappointment over Monet’s win.

“Throughout this competition, to say the least, I’ve been bullied, and I have been told I look like a man. I have been pushed. I have been thrown rocks at. And, well, it’s a bit of a shock to see what’s happened,” Lauren said. “It is what it is, and we have to move forward.”

When asked about Monet, Lauren didn’t hold back her clear disapproval of the newly crowned queen.

“I think the organization is going to have a lot of work to do, if that’s what they choose. But I’m so confused because this was ‘beyond beauty,'” she said, noting this year’s pageant theme.

During her crowning, Monet embraced her identity as a Black trans woman and highlighted the significance of her win for the broader community.

“I feel I am living out my ancestors’ wildest dreams: being here, loud and proud in my skin, happy with who I am, and representing my entire community,” she said. “It feels so amazing, and I’m so happy to do it alongside my sisters. It means the world to me.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Secrets Of Miss America’ Episode Details Racist History