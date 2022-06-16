Prosecutors Say Discussion About ‘Snitching’ is Reason Eric R. Holder Killed Nipsey Hussle

The death of recording artist and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle sent shockwaves throughout the hip-hop community when he was shot and killed in front of his Marathon Clothing store.

The trial to convict the man who killed him started this week in Los Angeles. Prosecutors disclosed that the reason Nipsey was slain was that in a conversation with his killer, he allegedly accused him of snitching which led the killer to come back and kill the popular rapper.

According to The Associated Press, on Wednesday, a Los Angeles prosecutor told jurors that Eric R. Holder, the man accused of fatally shooting Nipsey, pre-meditated his 2019 killing. The two men were having a discussion where Nipsey expressed to Holder there were rumors that he was a “snitch” and he should “clear that up.”

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney shared that narrative during his opening statement and stated that there is “no doubt” that Holder knew beforehand that he would kill Hussle. He told the courtroom that Holder shot Nipsey at least 10 times and kicked the rapper in the head before fleeing the scene.

“He clearly thought about what he was going to do before he did it,” McKinney told jurors about Holder’s intentions.

The 32-year-old Holder is facing one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Several witnesses told police officers and grand jurors that Holder walked up to Hussle and gunned him down.

Holder’s attorney Aaron Jansen disputes the shooting as pre-meditated. He stated that the first-degree murder and attempted murder charges are excessive. Jansen said Holder was triggered and didn’t have time to cool off before he gunned down Hussle; saying this is a case of “heated passion.”

The 33-year-old Nipsey was murdered in front of his Marathon Clothing store, located in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. The rapper left behind his longtime partner, actor Lauren London, who shares a son with him who is now 5 years old. He also had a daughter who is now 13.