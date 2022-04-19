Converse Introduces the It’s Possible Collection, Honoring Black Legacies and Celebrating Black Stories

As part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to honor Black culture and uplift Black Joy, Converse enlisted three Black creatives to craft bold and unique styles that reflect where they’ve been, where they are now, and where they are headed, using Converse as their canvas.

These pieces, inspired by the personal experiences of Natasha, Marissa and Javon, showcase Black legacies and the journey of progress from a first-person narrative.

Converse is passionate about seeking new ways to empower Black creatives, both inside and outside the company, 365 days a year. Celebrating Black Joy fuels progress, and Converse’s robust social and community impact portfolio aims to elevate creatives of color. In 2019, only 8.2% of creative jobs were represented by workers that identified as Black (as reported by the Economic Policy Institute). This collection centers on Black voices to show young creatives what is possible for them.

Each of the three designers share their journey through a singular iconic Converse silhouette, with the individual styles uniting to form a collection of expressive takes on the Chuck 70, Pro Leather Ox and Run Star Hike.

The It’s Possible Chuck 70 is inspired by art from Converse designer, Marissa Bynoe’s mother and grandmother, who encouraged her to become a professional creative, featuring mixed material patchwork that nods to the beauty that is born from resilience.

“I’ve always been inspired by my family as creatives and It’s Possible shows other young, Black people that the stars can align, and these kinds of careers are possible,” says Bynoe.

It’s Possible Pro Leather Ox is a special edition created by WNBA baller and social justice advocate Natasha Cloud as an expression of the change that is possible today. With nine patches, words and symbols that represent elements of social change that are easily applied and removed, the design allows these shoes to evolve with you, day by day. Cloud knows that changing your shoes to match your present self is “a way of therapy, it’s a way of vulnerability, it’s a way of strength.”

Converse product merchandiser Javon Martin’s It’s Possible Run Star Hike reimagines the future and draws inspiration from Martin’s childhood neighborhood, Blue Hill Ave in Dorchester, Mass., as an expression of community that grounds you and shapes your future.

“My community is what motivated me to want to be great,” says Martin who is eager to shine a light on the industry and encourage young Black creatives to know it’s possible to achieve success.

The It’s Possible Collection, including Chuck 70 ($95), Pro Leather Ox ($90) and Run Star Hike ($120) are available beginning today, Apr. 18 at Converse.com.