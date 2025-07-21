University of Mississippi Football Player Killed In Tennessee Shooting

Ole Miss freshman football player Corey Adams was killed in a shooting in Fern Glade Cove in Cordova, Tennessee, on Saturday, July 19, according to the Associated Press. He was pronounced dead at the scene by police.

Adams was 18.

Police said there were four other shooting victims. All arrived at the hospital on their own and were listed in non-critical condition.

SCSO detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at about 10:14 pm outside a residence on Fern Glade Cove in Cordova. When deputies arrived at the intersection of Forest Hill-Irene and Walnut Grove, they stopped a vehicle, finding an adult male gunshot victim. They… pic.twitter.com/PB6G506g77 — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) July 20, 2025

The police did not name suspects and are treating the shooting as a homicide.

“While our program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Ole Miss said in a written statement. “Out of respect for his family, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved.”

We’re heartbroken by the passing of Corey Adams. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/sj7dzyWJbn — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 20, 2025

ESPN reported that the defensive lineman, who lived in New Orleans, had enrolled at Ole Miss this winter, after earning all-state honors twice for Edna Karr High School.

The Edna Karr Cougars said in a Facebook post that “words can’t describe this type of pain,” the Associated Press reported.

“Corey Adams was more than a football player! He was a friend, brother, son, student, and all around great young man,” the team stated. “We never question God but this is one we just don’t understand.

RELATED CONTENT: Son Of U.S. Soldier Left Without Citizenship, Deported To Jamaica