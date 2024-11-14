Woman Arrested And Charged With Killing Father On Election Day

Last week, a Seattle woman was arrested after being accused of killing her father with an ice pickax after arguing with him about the lights being on.

According to Law & Crime, Corey Burke, 33, allegedly killed her father, 67-year-old Timothy Burke, at their home at around 8 pm on Election Day. He was stabbed multiple times in the head as the two argued about the lights in the house being on. When police officers arrived at the home, Corey Burke admitted that she had killed her father. Court documents stated that she was “having a mental health crisis” due to the election.

She is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on a $2 million bond after being charged with first-degree murder.

According to detectives, Corey Burke told them there was “something important” about the election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. She was “overwhelmed” by emotions before the incident. Police officers said that Timothy tried to turn off the lights during his daughter’s emotional episode, and that led to an argument before Corey killed him.

“Corey stated that she had to bite her father while choking him because he was too strong,” legal documents said. “Corey stated that once her father ‘went limp,’ she felt better. Corey said that she then hit him with the ice pickaxe in the head several more times. Corey then sat next to her father and watched him until she saw that he was not breathing anymore.”

According to the autopsy, Timothy Burke died from a combination of severe blunt force trauma, asphyxiation, and puncture wounds.

Corey Burke is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 21.

