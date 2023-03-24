Ex-Drug Dealer Corey ‘Ghost’ Holland Sues Lionsgate For $300 Million, Claims 50 Cent Was Allowed To Intimidate Him

A former drug dealer is suing Lionsgate Entertainment for $300 million.

According to AllHipHop, Corey “Ghost” Holland, a former hustler who was involved in the illegal drug trade in his younger days, is accusing the company of enabling 50 Cent to set off a vicious and sustained intimidation campaign against him.

Holland claims the company knew what 50 Cent was doing but did nothing to stop or interrupt the BMF executive producer and Power producer.

in the paperwork filed, Holland is requesting $300 million in damages for intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence in hiring and retention, among other charges. He is also suing to disallow Lionsgate Entertainment from using his life story in any future work without his expressed consent and compensation.

Holland has a litigious relationship with 50 Cent.

Several weeks ago, Holland accused the Many Men rapper of “pulling up” on him because he sued him, alleging that the rapper based his Power series on him.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Holland claimed that the Get Rich or Die Trying recording artist came to his place of residence, not once, but twice in 2021. Holland accused 50 of retaliating against him for filing the lawsuit.

AllHipHop previously reported that in 2021 Holland filed a billion-dollar lawsuit against 50 Cent, Courtney Kemp, and cable network Starz, claiming that the seven acts in a CD he released, Blasphemy, are identical to the seven seasons of the Starz television series, as well as the first two seasons of Power Book II: Ghost.

He also claimed that back in 2007, the former drug dealer mailed a copy of that CD to Kemp’s father. The album had an autobiographical song where he raps about being a “drug lord.” He fell in love with his “teen crush” who was Puerto Rican and found out from his drug trafficking partner, who happened to be white, that she now worked in law enforcement. Basically this was the premise of the hit show that starred Omari Hardwick.