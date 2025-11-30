Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Cory Booker Marries Investment Exec In Private D.C. Ceremony Just Months After Engagement The two met in May 2024 after being set up by a mutual friend.







Cory Booker is now a married man. The U.S. Senator wed Alexis Lewis in a private ceremony just months after announcing their engagement.

On Nov. 29, the New Jersey Senator married the investment firm exec in Washington, D.C., at a small but elegant affair. While kept under wraps due to privacy concerns, the two lovebirds tied the knot at an interfaith ceremony. According to the New York Post, Lewis identifies as Jewish while Booker practices Christianity, with both a pastor and a rabbi present to bless their union.

However, only close family attended the wedding, keeping things out of the D.C. circus that Booker remains a pivotal face within. Prior to their ceremony, the two made things official at the US District Court in Newark, where Booker served as mayor before his move to Congress.

“Overflowing with gratitude,” captioned the two in a shared social media post. “We said, ‘I do’ in two places that shaped us—Cory’s beloved Newark and Alexis’s hometown of Washington, D.C.—first at the courthouse, then with our families. Hearts full and so grateful.”

The two met in May of last year through a mutual friend, with the then-L.A.-based Lewis traveling to D.C. for their blind date. The two hit it off immediately, later moving in together in a whirlwind romance. Their growing relationship resulted in an engagement in Hawaii this past August. Booker and Lewis announced their intentions to marry the following month.

“After so many years on my own, I’m not entirely sure I believed I would get married. But now, we’ve found each other at this stage of our lives, after epic personal journeys. And that deserves celebration,” she told the New York Times about her relationship with Booker.

Lewis also has a previous history in the political sector. The D.C. native used to work with former L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti. She has since moved in with her newly-wed husband to the East Coast. This is also Booker’s first marriage, as the 56-year-old was once one of the most eligible bachelors in U.S. politics.

Now, the 38-year-old will stand by his side as Booker continues his political career. The former presidential candidate has publicly considered a run for 2028, but remains focused on his re-election to the senior Senator seat next year.

RELATED CONTENT: Senator Cory Booker Talks Unlocking Access to Capital