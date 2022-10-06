As Tia Mowry Moves On, Cory Hardrict Responds to Rumors of Infidelity, Calls them ‘Lies’

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict‘s divorce announcement has many on social media feeling deflated and shaking their heads, wondering what happened to cause the uncoupling of one of their favorite couples.

As news traveled quickly of the pending divorce, fans started speculating about the cause of the marriage crumbling and, of course, there were some who stirred the pot, saying Hardrict might have been unfaithful.

However, the All American: Homecoming actor responded to the unfounded allegations of him cheating on the Sister, Sister star and flat-out called the rumors, “Lies.”

According to a screenshot shared by People, an Instagram user left a comment on Hardrict’s latest post in reference to the divorce news.

“Cory nooooo. Don’t fumble Tia!”

To which Hardtrict directly responded to her comment: “Lies!”

Another user then said to Hardtrict: “glad you responded. People are making stuff up.

Praying for you both.”

A different poster then said: “people just like to make things up just to get some attention.”

Earlier this week, Mowry filed divorce papers in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences, TMZ reported. In her filing, she didn’t specify an actual date of separation but did request joint physical and legal custody of their two children.

Mowry also requested that the judge not allow any spousal support for either party, as they both signed a prenuptial agreement.

According to Essence, the two actors got married back in 2008 in Santa Barbara at the Biltmore Hotel, and they have two children, son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4.

The tide has definitely turned since 2021, when Mowry captioned a photo celebrating the couple’s 13th anniversary.

“I can’t believe it’s been 13 years of marriage, 21 years together. Better yet, this union produced 2 beautiful children @creehardrict and #cairo. I am so blessed to call you my #husband.”

“I am so #blessed to go through this thing called life with you. You are my biggest supporter and often believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. I am forever grateful #God has us in his hands.”

As BLACK ENTERPRISE reported in April, the two recently celebrated their 14th anniversary and shared pictures of themselves on Instagram.