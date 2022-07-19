Costa Rica’s First Black Woman-Owned Travel Agency Adds Afro-Latin Excursion in Puerto Viejo

Costa Rica’s first Black woman-owned travel agency has added an excursion aimed at offering guests the perfect introduction to Afro-Latin culture.

Soul Life Travel added a six-day journey to Puerto Viejo that aims to immerse travelers in the Afro-Costa Rican culture.

“A lot of our other tours allow people to go to different places, but with this one, it’s perfect if you don’t have a lot of time, but you want to see the Caribbean side,” Sadie Jordan, the owner of Soul Life Travel, told Travel Noire.

“This is a great way to stay put in one area all while being around the beautiful culture of the Afro-Costa Rican people.”

The excursion itinerary takes travelers to intimate settings organized to provide a well-rounded view of Afro-Latina culture in Costa Rica. Activities include an Afro-Caribbean farm-to-table experience, an indigenous chocolate-making experience, and a waterfall hike.

By day four, travelers indulge in a full day at Cahuita National Park and a snorkel excursion. On the last day, travelers have the option to visit Punta Uva for a kayaking tour.

Jordan was inspired to launch her business after noticing a lack of representation on the Caribbean coast of Limón.

“There was a void in the travel industry. I am Afro-Latina. My mother is considered mestiza and my dad is African American,” she said. “Growing up in the states, I was surrounded by a lot of Dominicans and Puerto Ricans, and I felt my family was one of few families that knew about Afro-Costa Rican culture.”

“People knew about so many places in Latin America, but many people didn’t know about the Afro-Latino culture in Costa Rica.”

Jordan’s goal is to provide a well-curated experience to those tired of “playing detective” when looking to experience Black-friendly travel experiences.

“I created Soul Life Travel to show Black and brown people our cultures. A lot of things connect us, whether it be our cuisine or how our mama’s throw down in the kitchen, and so many experiences,” she said.