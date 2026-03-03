News by Sharelle B. McNair In True L.A. Fashion, Reality Star Named As Karen Bass’ Biggest Threat In Race For Mayor Pratt's campaign leans on Bass' first name being Karen -- which in recent years has been used as a type of slur for white women often caught on camera complaining about the presence of Black people.







A new poll reveals former reality star Spencer Pratt is Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ biggest threat in the hot-ticketed mayoral race, TMZ reports.

Results from Bass’ campaign’s internal pollster, Binder Research, revealed Pratt, running as a Republican, is in the running to be a frontrunner in the November runoff. The poll, sent out by Bass’ campaign advisor Douglas Herman, even took a dig at a candidate, City Councilmember Nithya Raman, claiming she lacks “name awareness, unified base or favorable appeal” in a random comparison to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Pratt, who made his mark in Hollywood as a cast member on the popular reality show “The Hills,” is already projecting an easy defeat of Bass, who has undergone scrutiny for her handling of the 2025 Pacific Palisades wildfire, in which Pratt, along with hundreds more, lost his home. He even pushed that Bass could end up doing jail time after a Los Angeles Times story accused her of changing a report detailing the Los Angeles Fire Department’s response to the fires.

Bass has denied the claims, but that hasn’t stopped him from coming for her.

His campaign leans on her first name being Karen — which in recent years has been used as a type of slur for white women often caught on camera complaining about the presence of Black people. “Karen Basura has got to go!” he wrote on X, with a graphic saying, “We don’t need another Karen.”

According to The Free Press, Pratt may have a great chance of winning, leveraging his massive social media following and what’s being described as an “unfiltered, untested, totally unpolished Republican” image in his favor. He also seemingly came for Raman, accusing her and Bass of working together to make sure he doesn’t make the primary cutoff.

During a podcast interview, the former reality TV star said it takes more than a book tour to win an election, but it’s the energy for a city like LA that needs to be present. “I got to a point where I kept waiting for somebody to announce that they were going to run and have that same energy that I have and it never showed up,” he said.

“But I didn’t see anyone matching my energy to effectuate real change in Los Angeles, so here I am.”

He may have social media on his side, but it could reflect negatively on his end that members of his own family don’t support his mayoral bid. His sister, Stephanie, slammed his candidacy, saying, “A vote for him is a vote for stupidity.”

