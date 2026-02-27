Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Pinky Cole Promotes Her ‘RHOA’ Debut, ‘I’m Vegan, Don’t Bring Me No Beef’ Pinky Cole Hayes proudly promotes her addition to Season 17 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."







Slutty Vegan Founder Pinky Cole Hayes is stepping into a new spotlight that will amplify her expanding food empire nationwide as she joins Season 17 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The Season 17 trailer, released on Feb. 24, gave Cole Hayes the chance to publicly express her excitement about joining the hit reality series. She’ll be joined by fellow newcomer K. Michelle as the two make their debut on the upcoming season alongside returning housewives Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley, and Kelli Ferrell.

“I’m vegan…so don’t bring me no beef 😏🍑 #papasmurf 😝,” Cole Hayes captioned an Instagram post, sharing the new trailer and referencing a shady jab she received from Oakley in the trailer.

Cole Hayes is set to introduce a fresh layer of representation to the coveted Bravo franchise as an established, self-made entrepreneur. Her multimillion-dollar plant-based empire boasts dozens of locations nationwide, with a strong presence throughout metro Atlanta, where the reality show is based.

She’s also no stranger to the small screen, having worked behind the scenes as a television producer before launching Slutty Vegan. Now, the renowned restaurateur is stepping in front of the camera following a year of navigating high-profile business challenges that made media headlines. Joining her on the journey will be her husband, Derrick Hayes, founder of Dave’s Cheesesteaks, suggesting viewers can expect both business and personal storylines to unfold.

“They counted me out…….Bravo counted me in,” she captioned a follow-up post of her cast photo.

K. Michelle also took to social media to celebrate and promote her addition to the series. Fans already know the “V.S.O.P.” singer, who built a loyal following during her years starring on Love & Hip Hop.

“I just flipped the switch,” she wrote on Instagram. “I don’t know nobody else that’s doing this.”

Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

