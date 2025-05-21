News by Sharelle B. McNair Jay-Z Meets With NY Senate Majority Leader In Hopes Of Opening Casino If successful, the Caesars Palace location would be the second Black-owned casino in U.S. history.







Jay-Z recently met with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins in hopes of opening New York City’s first Black-owned casino in Times Square, CBS Albany reports.

The rapper and music mogul met with Stewart-Cousins to discuss a bid from his company, Roc Nation, to secure a gaming license to open a Caesar’s Palace.

Jay-Z penned an open letter in 2023 pushing expansion plans.

“Our vision is to give back to New York and ensure that the Broadway community, Hell’s Kitchen, and the surrounding businesses and areas all benefit,” Carter wrote on behalf of Roc Nation. “And not just for a minute, but for the long-term.”

Jay-Z made an unexpected appearance at the State Capitol Monday, meeting with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins to bid on a gaming license on behalf of his company Roc Nation for the Caesar’s Palace they plan on opening in Times Square. pic.twitter.com/BRce2LlEbR — The Hip Hop Junkie (@hhjunkie718) May 20, 2025

New York City has been a hot spot target for casino placement over the past few years. Resorts World Casino New York City, located in Queens, is the city’s only casino, but it won’t last long. After reports from CNBC revealed a bid from Wynn Resorts was dropped to build a space in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood, Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris announced his support of an $8 billion proposal that will bring a gaming venue to Queens.

Wynn is the second large casino to abandon its bid for a space in New York. Las Vegas Sands also announced it will no longer push for a license for a developed site at Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum, pointing the finger at potentially competing against online casino games if the state legalizes the practice.

Since the state is prepared to award up to three new gaming licenses in 2025, if Hov is successful in his endeavor, the Caesar’s Palace location could be the second Black-owned casino in U.S. history. In 2002, Don Barden, became the first African American to own a casino in Las Vegas with a $149 million acquisition of three Fitzgeralds casinos.

In 2024, Roc Nation pledged millions in grants that would be distributed throughout surrounding communities if the bid were successful.

