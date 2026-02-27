News by Sharelle B. McNair Former VP Kamala Harris ‘Might’ Run For President In 2028 Harris finally gave an answer to what’s on the minds of voters ahead of the 2028 presidential election.







The first Black woman Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, finally answered what’s on voters’ minds ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

“I haven’t decided,” Harris said during a conversation with podcaster and author Sharon McMahon. “I might.”

Kamala Harris on running in 2028: "I haven't decided. I might."pic.twitter.com/nBG8cU7525 — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) February 24, 2026

The question has been on the minds of several voters since her loss to President Donald J. Trump in 2024, resurfacing after she revived her KamalaHQ social media accounts, sending social media into a spiral. When McMahon suggested that her book, “107 Days,” was related to a potential run, Harris waved it off, saying the book was simply about a chapter in her ever-growing story.

“The book was about a specific period in time,” she said.

“There was no agenda beyond what we’ve discussed already, which is just sharing with people the reality of the experience and hopefully allowing people to see something of themselves.”

The former U.S. Vice President has spoken several times about what she believes contributed to her loss, including “time and misinformation” on important issues like affordability.

While Trump claimed he “won” the battle on inflation during his Feb. 24 State of the Union address, the former prosecutor says that was something he put on day one of his campaign — and lied.

“Mis- and disinformation about who actually had a plan about affordability, and you know, frankly I think one of the big issues that impacted the outcome of the election was my opponent told people on day one he was going to lower prices, and he lied,” Harris said, adding that she is still “very concerned about mis- and disinformation writ large,” according to The Hill.

Hopefully, that will change, as voters have floated the names of other potential Democratic presidential candidates, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, as frontrunners.

Being publicly supportive of each other, Newsom recently spoke to CNN about the possibility of their political careers eventually intersecting, with Harris opting out of running for California’s next governor to replace Newsom. The outspoken leader calls Harris “a friend” and said, “I’ve never gotten in the way of her ambition,” and he “doesn’t imagine he would in the future.”

“That’s fate…you can only control what you can control,” he said.

Gavin Newsom on possibly facing Kamala Harris in the 2028 presidential primary: "I've never gotten in the way of her ambition" pic.twitter.com/PDm8CmkR96 — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) February 22, 2026

While neither leader has released official campaigns, one thing Harris wants Americans to do in the meantime is come together to forge “sustaining connections in a way that reminds us of the power of a democracy,” that she describes as both strong and fragile.

“Our democracy, it’s like there’s a duality in its nature. On the one hand, when a democracy is intact and strong, it is so powerful and strong in a way that it protects the rights and liberties of its people. It’s very powerful in that way,” Harris said.

“It is also very fragile. It is only as powerful as our willingness to fight for it. And so fight we will because fight we must.”

