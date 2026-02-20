News by Sharelle B. McNair Lindsey Granger Reminds Co-Host Anything Is Possible In Politics Amid Kamala Harris Rematch Narrative Granger gave Black woman to Black woman support by highlighting that sometimes it's just not the right time for a certain candidate.







Lindsey Granger, co-host of The Hill’s Rising, had to school her co-host that nothing is off the table in politics as a new poll reveals Kamala Harris would demolish President Donald Trump in a 2024 election rematch.

The poll results from the NBC News SurveyMonkey were revealed by CNN News Central host John Berman, who said that if the 2024 election were held today, the former Vice President would defeat Trump by a landslide.

“Look at where we are now, according to an NBC News SurveyMonkey poll: She wins it by—get this—eight points,” Berman said, according to The Daily Beast.

“A massive shift from what we saw in November of 2024 when Donald Trump won by a point.”

Reporting beside him, journalist Harry Enten added some hard truth: “Trump voters are not sticking by the Republicans as much as the Harris voters are sticking by the Democrats.”

Granger seemingly supported that narrative. In a healthy back-and-forth exchange, the journalist debated co-host Robby Soave’s view that “Kamala Harris’ time has come and it has gone” and that “voters want a fresh face.”

She stepped up to remind him of a few things. “Well Trump didn’t win in 2020 and came back with a vengeance because people thought ‘well his old economy worked better than Biden’s current economy’ so we’re going to bring the old guy back. So you understand how this works. It’s not like frustration is not the same thing as enthusiasm,” Granger said.

“So if you’re frustrated at one, guess who wins? The other party.”

She continued to show Black woman-to-Black woman support by highlighting that sometimes it’s just not the right time for a certain candidate, reminding viewers that former President Joe Biden lost the Democratic nomination twice in 1998 and 2008.

Granger’s sentiments are supported by Trump “setting new records” of disappointing approval ratings. According to Newsweek, 42.4% of registered voters approve of how Trump has been handling the presidency, while 54.6% disapprove.

When he stepped into the Oval Office back in January 2025, his approval rating was over 55%, and his disapproval rating was 37%.

