News by Keka Araújo HEROES IRL: Black Couple Detains Suspected Arsonist In Runyon Canyon, 6 Months After California Wildfire Aftermath The incident served as a stark reminder of the deadly fires that gripped the region in January.







On July 13, a Hollywood Hills couple on a routine Sunday hike in Runyon Canyon took decisive action, apprehending a man they allege ignited a palm tree fire and capturing his apparent confession in a video that has since gone viral across social media.

Scott Anthony Mitchell, a former professional football player, and Davanh DiMarco, a designer, held the suspect until authorities arrived, averting a potentially catastrophic blaze in the fire-vulnerable Hollywood Hills. The incident unfolded as Mitchell, 41, and DiMarco were nearing the conclusion of their excursion. Their attention was drawn to a burning palm tree and a man emerging from nearby foliage.

“There was no doubt in my mind he did it,” DiMarco stated, observing what appeared to be a lighter in the man’s hand.”

With the recent memory of the Sunset fire, which had necessitated the evacuation of their home in the same area just six months prior, the couple was acutely aware of the wildfire threat. Mitchell, leveraging his athletic conditioning, swiftly closed the 150-yard distance to confront the individual.

“I was just surprised I had a little left in the tank,” he quipped, reflecting on the pursuit. ”By the time DiMarco began recording with her cellphone, Mitchell had already engaged the suspect. “I made sure he knew that he wasn’t going anywhere,” Mitchell recounted.

Other hikers on the popular trail quickly joined in, assisting in the man’s detainment and contacting police and fire services. Some bystanders, captured in the now-viral video of the encounter, voiced their frustration with the suspect.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded promptly, deploying helicopters and fire trucks, and the fire was extinguished within an hour. State park rangers and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers subsequently arrested the suspect, according to LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart. LAPD officials have not publicly identified the individual, directing all inquiries to state park rangers, who have yet to issue a statement.

After leaving the scene, the gravity of their actions began to settle in for the couple. DiMarco uploaded their video, which has since amassed hundreds of thousands of views on Instagram. “I didn’t realize how big it would be,” she remarked. “It’s sad that he admitted that he did that and didn’t care.”

Among the thousands of comments, several users claimed to have observed the same man attempting to start fires in other park locations.

The incident served as a stark reminder of the deadly fires that gripped the region in January. The Sunset fire alone consumed 43 acres near Runyon Canyon on January 8, prompting extensive evacuations, though no homes were damaged.

That blaze, however, ignited concurrently with strong winds that fueled devastating fires in Altadena and Pacific Palisades, tragically claiming 30 lives.

“We don’t wanna relive that, and we don’t want anybody else to have to relive that,” Mitchell expressed on Instagram July 15. “Back at Runyon today! Thank you all so much for the love! We never expected this kind of response; we just did what felt right in that moment. To see so many people stand with us means everything. Let’s keep protecting each other! Unfortunately, no update yet on the arsonist.”

