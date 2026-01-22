News by Jeroslyn JoVonn White Couple Sues Florida IVF Clinic After Giving Birth To Baby That Isn’t Genetically Theirs A Florida couple is suing an IVF clinic after giving birth to a child who is not genetically theirs.







A Florida couple is suing a local fertility clinic after undergoing IVF at the center and giving birth to a child who is genetically not theirs.

In a lawsuit filed Jan. 9 in Palm Beach County Circuit Court, a couple identified as John and Jane Doe claim they began treatment at the Fertility Center of Orlando in March 2025 but were allegedly implanted with the wrong embryo, Click Orlando reported. According to the documents, the woman, described as Caucasian, gave birth in early December to a baby girl who reportedly has the appearance of a non-Caucasian child.

“Tragically, while both Jane Doe and John Doe are racially Caucasian, Baby Doe displayed the physical appearance of a racially non-Caucasian child,” the lawsuit reads.

The couple said the discovery led them to pursue genetic testing, which confirmed that the baby is not biologically related to either parent.

“Of equal concern to the (couple) is the obvious possibility that someone else was implanted with one or more of their embryos and… is presently parenting one or more of their children,” the lawsuit states.

While the couple said they would willingly care for the baby, they believe she should be placed with her biological parents if possible. Court records indicate they reached out to the Longwood clinic to coordinate a reunion, but received no response.

“It is unimaginable how such mistakes could have happened, and it is inexcusable how the doctor and clinic responsible for those mistakes could be running from the consequences of their reckless conduct,” an attorney for the couple said. “It is a mystery why they are refusing to voluntarily cooperate in trying to undo the mess they have created, but that refusal has required us to seek emergency court intervention and may soon require a broad public appeal for help.”

Their lawsuit seeks several remedies:

Require the clinic to disclose what happened with their embryos to prevent similar mistakes.

Cover genetic testing costs for patients and children over the past five years.

Publicly report any discrepancies in parentage for children born through the clinic.

The couple hopes the case will force the clinic to provide transparency and clarity for all affected families.

“The heartbreaking and unexplained in vitro fertilization errors described in our recently filed lawsuit remain unresolved,” the couple’s attorney said. “While our clients continue to fall more deeply in love with a beautiful little girl who is someone else’s child, they are also living with the unbearable knowledge that there may be one or more of their own children unknowingly in the care of strangers.”

