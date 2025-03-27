Women by Kandiss Edwards Georgia Seeks To Ban Abortions By Granting Full Rights To Embryos Many gathered at the Georgia Capitol to protest or support the bill that will establish embryos full rights of a person.







​On March 26, Georgians gathered at the state Capitol to cheer and protest a bill that, if passed, would grant embryos full legal rights at conception and effectively outlaw most abortions in the state.

House Bill 122, introduced by Republican lawmakers, seeks to amend Georgia law to declare that “life is valued and protected from the moment of conception,” Fox 5 reports.

Dr. Karenne Fru, a pro-life advocate and owner of a fertility clinic, believes the bill could force fertility clinics to close. She emphasized her commitment to helping individuals become parents and feared potential legal repercussions for her work. ​

Rep. Shea Roberts said getting an abortion was one of the most devastating times in her life. She recounted being informed by doctors that her child would not survive, either in utero or shortly after birth, and would experience suffering.

“Tens of thousands of babies made in the image of God continue to be murdered in our state every year, all within the bounds of the current law,” said Emory Dunahoo, the bill’s sponsor.

Current laws uphold the rights of people; they do not apply to entities without consciousness.

As of March 2025, Georgia law prohibits abortions after approximately six weeks of pregnancy, when a fetal heartbeat is typically detected. The law includes exceptions for rape, incest, and situations where the mother’s life is at risk. ​The proposed bill would remove protections for rape and incest.

This bill is particularly dangerous for Black women, as the maternal death rate in the state of Georgia is high. Consequently, limiting access to reproductive methods can lead to life-threatening situations for expectant mothers.

According to GeorgiaBirth, “Black maternal mortality in Georgia is 66 per 100,000,” which is triple the national maternal death rate of 20.7 per 100,000.

RELATED CONTENT: Texas Woman Dies During Miscarriage, Husband Blames ‘Reckless’; Abortion Law