Cousins Subs and Donald Driver Announce Partnership

Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs® and Green Bay football legend, Donald Driver, announced a groundbreaking new partnership.

For the first time in the brand’s 50-year history, Cousins Subs signed a joint venture agreement with Driver that serves as a monumental step in the brand’s expansion plans.

“Since establishing Cousins Subs 50 years ago, we have been very protective of our family-owned brand,” said Christine Specht, CEO at Cousins Subs.

“We only partner with people who understand our mission and have the desire to help us grow. Donald truly embodies everything our brand stands for – his philanthropic heart, moral compass and positive outlook closely align with our values and make him a great addition to the family.”

Earlier this year, Cousins Subs announced its reinvestment in Wisconsin markets outside of Milwaukee – specifically in the Fox Valley area of northeastern Wisconsin. As part of the joint venture, Driver and Cousins Subs corporate will share ownership of six previously corporate-owned locations in the Fox Valley – two in Green Bay, Wis., two in Oshkosh, Wis., one in Appleton, Wis. and one in Neenah, Wis. All six stores will continue to operate under the Cousins Subs corporate operations team.

After spending more than 14 years in Green Bay throughout his football career, Cousins Subs is thrilled to work with Driver in his efforts to give back to the city and state he used to call home. Throughout the partnership, Driver will connect with these locations and the local community.

“From the time Cousins Subs first entered my life more than 20 years ago, I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Driver said.

“Delicious turkey sandwiches aside, I’ve always admired the amount of time and effort the brand dedicates to giving back to local communities. Wisconsin holds a special place in my heart and I’m excited for the opportunity to reconnect with the Fox Valley community with the help of this meaningful brand. It’s an honor to be welcomed into the family with open arms and I look forward to the impact we can make in Wisconsin and beyond, together.”

In addition to joint ownership of these locations, Driver and his likeness will help the Cousins Subs brand achieve its mission of believing in better through the continual improvement in everything it does by serving as a resource for future growth throughout Wisconsin, the Midwest, and more.

“This partnership is unlike anything we’ve ever done as a brand,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs.

“Donald brings a fresh perspective to our team with his diverse background, Wisconsin roots, national recognition and overall passion for the brand. We’re thrilled to have Donald as part of our family and can’t wait to work together to grow the brand in Wisconsin and beyond.”

In celebration of the new partnership, Cousins Subs will offer double points for Cousins Club members every Saturday and Sunday through the remainder of 2022.

For more information on Cousins Subs, Cousins Club or to place an order, visit www.cousinssubs.com.