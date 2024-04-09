Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Makes Historic No. 1 Appearance On Billboard Country Albums Charts

Beyoncé continues to make history with her new Cowboy Carter album as the trailblazing artist became the inaugural Black woman to reign supreme atop Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart.

The multitalented visionary’s eighth solo studio offering, unveiled on March 29, not only conquered the Country Albums arena but also secured the coveted number one positions on the Billboard 200, Americana/Folk Albums, and Top Album Sales charts. Thanks to the album’s success, the Grammy-winning artist was also recognized for surpassing 100 Career Hot 100 Hits, increasing her career total from 85 entries to 106.

Beyoncé Surpasses 100 Career Hot 100 Hits, Thanks to ‘Cowboy Carter’ https://t.co/G1I27kMiQP — billboard (@billboard) April 9, 2024

Lending her voice in support of Beyoncé’s ventures into the country music realm, Carlene Carter, daughter of the legendary country artist June Carter Cash, issued a poignant statement, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve caught wind of some negativity over the release of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, her new country album,” she said, compelled to question “why anyone would treat a Carter this way?” Carlene added, “She is an incredibly talented and creative woman who obviously wanted to do this because she likes country music; in my book, she’s one of us Carter women, and we have always pushed the boundaries by trying whatever music we felt in our hearts and taking spirit-driven risks.”

“Texas Hold ‘Em,” held its own as the album’s lead single, which etched another pioneering accomplishment, becoming the first offering from a Black woman to secure the coveted number-one spot on Billboard‘s Country Songs chart.

Bey’s entrance into the country genre hasn’t been a smooth ride. BLACK ENTERPRISE recently mentioned that representatives from New York City’s esteemed Guggenheim Museum denied giving Beyoncé permission to project a promotional visual for Cowboy Carter onto the museum’s exterior, which contradicted the expectations of eager fans who anticipated witnessing such a spectacle.

In an Instagram post, Beyoncé shed light on the album’s genesis, revealing that it stemmed from a past encounter where she “did not feel welcomed.” Her explanation to fans stated, “Because of that experience, I delved deeply into the annals of Country music, meticulously studying our rich musical heritage.”

The multi-talented artist enlisted the talents of revered collaborators whom she profoundly respects, including the iconic country singer Dolly Parton.