Coworkers Won’t Stop Talking Politics? How To Shut It Down Without Hurting Your Career?

Dear Fairygodmentor®,

My coworkers won’t stop talking politics. How do I set boundaries without hurting my career?

–Politically Pressured

Dear Pressured,

Ah, tis the season! We can all feel it in the air—the crispy, clipped responses. The eye-rolling and loud, exasperated sighs. And my favorite: starting each sentence with “I don’t want to get political, but…”

As much as we try to refrain from talking about controversial topics like politics in the workplace, it seeps into our days like a thick, dense fog.

It’s ironic that you have to play office politics while creating boundaries around talking about politics during one of the most heated times in our nation’s history.

How do you keep things above board while staying productive and employed?

Start with my golden rule of communication:

Set the intention of collaboration and support.

Your goal isn’t to scold your coworkers, challenge their beliefs, or win a debate. It’s to protect your focus while preserving the working relationship.

That could sound like:

“There’s a lot happening outside of the office competing for everyone’s attention. Can we focus on getting this project across the finish line before continuing this conversation?”

This approach works because you’re not telling anyone what they can or can’t talk about at work. You’re reminding the group of the shared priority and inviting everyone back to it.

Make the boundary about you, not their politics.

You don’t have to explain your position, defend your silence, or announce which side you’re on. A simple statement is enough:

“I’m trying to limit political conversations at work, so I’m going to sit this one out.”

Or:

“I’ve realized these conversations make it harder for me to stay focused, so I’d rather not participate.”

Your boundary does not need a closing argument.

Be careful not to turn the boundary itself into a political statement. Saying, “I don’t talk politics with people who believe things like that” could definitely create more tension, not less. Keep your language neutral, direct, and focused on what you need.

Redirect without making it awkward.

Sometimes the smoothest boundary is a redirect:

“I’m going to leave that one to the political commentators. Where are we on the client proposal?”

If the conversation continues, you can excuse yourself, put on your headphones, take lunch elsewhere, or move the discussion back to work. You don’t have to remain in every conversation happening around you.

Pay attention to persistence and power.

There’s a difference between coworkers discussing the news and someone repeatedly pressuring you to disclose your beliefs, mocking your decision not to participate, or making comments that affect how you’re treated at work. It’s wild that we still have to deal with peer pressure when we’re grown, adults!

If you’ve clearly communicated your boundary and it continues to be ignored, document what’s happening. Keep those receipts! Note the dates, comments, people involved, and how the behavior is affecting your work. Then speak with your manager or HR, especially if the conversation includes discriminatory remarks, threats, harassment, or retaliation.

That isn’t being overly sensitive. It’s recognizing when an uncomfortable conversation has crossed into inappropriate workplace conduct.

Pressured, setting a boundary does not make you difficult, disengaged, or uninformed. It shows that you understand the difference between having a voice and feeling obligated to use it in every room.

Two things can be true at the same time. You can care deeply about what is happening in the world and still decide that the break room, group chat, or weekly staff meeting is not where you want to debate it.

Say what you need. Redirect the conversation. Return to the work.

Because while you may not be able to control the political climate, you can control how much space you allow it to occupy in your workday.

You got this!

Your Fairygodmentor®

About Joyel Crawford:

(Photo: Kirten White Photography/BE)

Joyel Crawford is an award-winning career and leadership development professional and founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies, a consultancy that empowers results-driven leaders through coaching, training, and facilitation. She’s the best-selling author of Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.

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