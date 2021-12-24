Create Wireframes For Apps And Websites With User-Friendly Software, On A Christmas Sale

If you think about it, developing a website or app is basically just figuring out where to place content and design components on a single page. While it may seem easy in theory, coming up with a way to efficiently display information is tough. You have to ensure that you’re getting your message across to the viewer, no matter what device they use. It’s important that you arrange the elements on a page in a particular way

so the content is easier to navigate and understand.

Designers typically create mockups to arrive at the best layout for a web page or app, but more often than not, they use complex software and tools. If you need to develop wireframes for projects but lack the technical know-how, there’s still a way to generate them without using a head-scratching program. Zen Wireframe is a simple online tool developed to help you produce wireframes with absolute ease, and for a limited time, it’s on sale for 93 percent off.

Rated 5 out of 5 stars on AppSumo, Zen Wireframe makes it possible to create wireframes of mobile apps, websites, or any projects that need UI planning easily and even without prior design experience. It features over 50 pre-made components in its collection, so you won’t have to create wireframes from scratch. All you need to do is simply drag-and-drop to create a mobile wireframe or website mockup in mere minutes.

Thanks to its simple and intuitive interface, Zen Wireframe even allows non-designers to generate design blueprints, making UI design more accessible than ever. Users are given endless options to customize designs, and you can collaborate with your colleagues and clients in real-time via the view, comment, and edit features. You can also export and publish your work directly on the app.

Build user-friendly wireframes for your projects with Zen Wireframe. A lifetime subscription normally costs $1080, but as part of our Christmas sale, you can get it for $55.25 with coupon code MERRY15 for a limited time.

