It Looks Like a What?! Artist Not Phased After Coretta Scott King's Cousin Criticizes MLK Statue

The drama continues with the new Boston-based statue honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King.

Coretta Scott King’s cousin, Seneca Scott, slammed the sculpture, claiming it looks like a male private part given the angle admirers see it from.

Scott has been highly critical of the $10 million piece. In one interview, the Huffington Post reported that he said ‘it’s a stump that looked like a p*nis. That’s a joke.”

Scott gave a different description in a different interview, but with the same ideology. He claims it looks “like a pair of hands hugging a beefy [male part].” The New York Post reports that Scott mentioned it being “doubly insulting to the Black community.” “The woke algorithm is just broke, I don’t know what else to tell you,” Scott said.

Many online critics sided with Coretta's cousin but the one person unphased by any of the commentary is the sculptor. Hank Willis Thomas said he has no plans to modify or change the statue. "This is a piece that was selected by the people of Boston. This is not, 'Hank just came and put something together," Thomas said, according to one outlet. "Thousands of people worked on this. Thousands of people actually put it together."