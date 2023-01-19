It Looks Like a What?! Artist Not Phased After Coretta Scott King's Cousin Criticizes MLK Statue

The drama continues with the new Boston-based statue honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King.
Coretta Scott King’s cousin, Seneca Scott, slammed the sculpture, claiming it looks like a male private part given the angle admirers see it from.
Scott has been highly critical of the $10 million piece. In one interview, the Huffington Post reported that he said ‘it’s a stump that looked like a p*nis. That’s a joke.”
Scott gave a different description in a different interview, but with the same ideology. He claims it looks “like a pair of hands hugging a beefy [male part].” The New York Post reports that Scott mentioned it being “doubly insulting to the Black community.” “The woke algorithm is just broke, I don’t know what else to tell you,” Scott said.
The Brooklyn-based artist feels the “perspective” that critics are putting out there puts a damper on King’s legacy. “And, no one saw this, I would say, perverse perspective…to bring that to the King’s legacy and to dictate the making of art and the celebration of them is really strange to me.”
Martin Luther King III, on the other hand, feels the work and feels it’s a strong depiction of unity. “I think that’s a huge representation of bringing people together,” King said, according to the Huffington Post. “I think the artist did a great job. I’m satisfied. Yeah, it didn’t have my mom and dad’s images, but it represents something that brings people together.”